Goldman, Calogero, Bruel: their tribute to caregivers

In the praise concert, only he was missing: Jean-Jacques Goldman, 68, broke the silence to which he was compelled to pay homage in his own way to the nursing staff and to all those mobilized on the front of the coronavirus. In a video filmed directly from his London home, where he now lives with his family, we see the singer improvising a cover of one of his biggest hits, “He changed life”, with lyrics modified for the occasion. “It’s fathers and mothers / Doctors, stretcher bearers / Nursing assistants, nurses / Security guards / Who have a thousand reasons / To remain confined / But their own reasons / not to give up”, sings first l artist before starting his famous crescendo: “They give us time, talent and heart / Forgetting tiredness, fear, hours / And far from beautiful speeches, great theories / At their task, every day, without even waiting for a thank you / They save lives, “sings Goldman facing the camera, while mimicking” thanks “, which can be read on his lips.

The video was directly received by certain members of the Enfoirés, such as Nolwenn Leroy, who hastened to disseminate it on social networks. We cannot say that the service is of a high quality: we feel that Goldman recorded as best he could, without a technician, in front of his computer screen, on an average soundtrack, but the intention is there and the artist wished in his own way to come out of his retirement to greet these anonymous people who devote their time and their talent to helping others.

Calogero’s gesture

He is not the only singer in recent days to give voice to thank the hospital staff mobilized in the midst of a pandemic. Calogero squarely composed a beautiful ballad “We act as if”, directly inspired by confinement, which he unveiled on social networks in front of his piano. “We act as if / Everything was just a game / We act as if / We act as we can / When the night comes / By closing our eyes / We act as if / This world was still happy …” Available this Thursday, all rights and all receipts for the song will be fully donated to caregivers, the artist promised.

Patrick Bruel for his part also greeted several times the anonymous who go to the front every day, “caregivers, firefighters, police, all heroes,” he said, through the live concerts he regularly organizes on his Facebook account from home. The singer has especially dedicated two flagship titles to them, “Stand Up”, played on guitar, and “Hero”, performed on piano. “I saw how the nurses looked after my grandparents towards the end,” said Bruel. I saw selflessness, I saw the implication, I saw the extra soul … “

Last, and not least, artist to support, Mylène Farmer who sent a drawing to her agency #NP, a sketch representing a nurse trampling on the virus, on a cover of “Mum wrongly”. We can read in particular: “1 / Virus is wrong 2 / Love is beautiful 3 / The nurse is crying 4 / I love it. Less noisy but just as punchy.