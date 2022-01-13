Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi chastised Lala Kent for speaking to the press about the Randall Emmett split.

Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi chastised Lala Kent for speaking to the press about Randall Emmett’s divorce.

Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules called off her engagement to ex-fiancé Randall Emmett in October 2021.

Kent has spoken out several times in the media since the split, claiming that their relationship had many “red flags.”

However, Shahs of Sunset cast member Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi was not pleased with these remarks.

Kent defended herself after GG slammed her for continuing to publicly discuss Emmett.

Page Six posted an interview Kent did in late December on its Instagram page.

Kent was seen in the video talking about “red flags” she missed while dating Emmett.

After that, GG made a scathing remark about Kent.

“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being called’red flags,’ why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced so many of these’red flags’ before walking away?” she wrote.

“Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take responsibility for staying after the first “red flag,” GG added, “because all of this pressmedia nonsense ain’t cute when it comes to the father of your child.”

Over 1,400 people have liked the comment.

After the incident, Kent appears to have stopped following GG.

GG was seen attending Kent’s Give Them Lala Beauty party on an episode of Vanderpump Rules that aired around the same time.

“When the Shahs come out to play with the Pumps,” GG wrote on Instagram.

Congratulations, @lalakent; you’re doing a fantastic job; however, why did you unfollow me?”

Lala Kent of (hashtag)PumpRules questioned why her former friend GG Gharachedaghi didn’t show more support after her split from Randall Emmett while reflecting on their current feud. https:t.cooFL54l9SJL

On the ‘Give Them Lala’ Podcast, Lala Kent opens up about Randall Emmett from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ – ‘Lala You Were So Disposable.’

Kent spoke out about her fellow Bravo star’s criticism of her during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

According to Us Weekly, Kent said, “I thought it was inappropriate.”

“She has no idea what’s going on or how dark and disgusting everything is.”

She went on to say, “I would think that as a single mother, you would take a [second to]pause and have compassion.”

I just decided I didn’t need the negativity after [the breakup].”

While co-parenting, Lala Kent claims that she and Randall Emmett have “little communication.”

While reflecting on her current rift with GG Gharachedaghi, #PumpRules‘ Lala Kent questioned why her former friend didn’t show more support after her split from Randall Emmett. https://t.co/oFL54l9SJL — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 12, 2022