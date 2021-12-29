‘Shahs of Sunset’ actress Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi slams ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent for ‘Complaining’ About Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett.

‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi slams ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent for ‘Complaining’ About Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett.

Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules has been reprimanded for her remarks about her fiancé Randall Emmett’s divorce.

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi advised her fellow reality star to “stop whining” on social media.

Until recently, Lala Kent kept her reasons for breaking off her engagement to film director and producer Randall Emmett a secret.

She has stated that she is remaining silent in order to protect Ocean Kent, their shared daughter.

In December, on the other hand,

Kent, who is 27 years old, claims to have “proof” that Emmett cheated on her.

She spoke to Page Six about some of the red flags in her relationship with Emmett, which the outlet shared on Instagram.

“He was never around,” Lala said.

“He was always on the move, ostensibly for filming, but he wasn’t really filming.”

“As well as frequent trips to Miami.”

“He’d never let go of the phone,” Kent continued.

I mean, whether he was in the bathroom or getting a massage, he was always on the phone.

If I got too close to the phone, he seemed to panic.

“Those should’ve been all red flags,” the author says.

Another Bravo star, Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi, defended Emmett in the video’s comments section.

Lala Kent was reprimanded by her, and she was told to “stop whining” and “take responsibility.”

“Why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve encountered so many of these’red flags’ before walking away if someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as’red flags’?” GG wondered.

The Shahs of Sunsetstar told Kent to “stop whining” about Emmett.

“Just putting it out there…

If you’re not willing to accept responsibility for staying after the first’red flag,’ then walk away and stop whining, because all of this pressmedia nonsense ain’t cute when it comes to the father of your child.”

Over 1,000 people have already liked GG’s comment.

The Bravo stars’ comments have enraged fans.

They’ve been responding to GG’s comments to show who they’re rooting for.

One of GG’s fans responded, “You’re right! She’s already started the parental alienation!”

The plight of the little girl…

