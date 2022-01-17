Daisy the Great and Hayley Williams’ collaborative album, Good Dye Young, will be released in January.

Good Dye Young, a collaboration between Daisy the Great and Hayley Williams, will be released in January.

Daisy the Great recently dropped the song “Glitter,” which teases a collaboration with Good Dye Young.

Hayley Williams’ hair dye company is releasing four new “kits,” some of which are inspired by Paramore’s “Record Player” lyrics.

Here’s everything we know about Daisy the Great’s musical collaborations and these “seasick green” colors.

Thanks to songs like “Misery Business” and “Decode,” Paramore became one of the most popular pop-punkrock bands, with Williams as the frontwoman.

Years later, the band released “Hard Times” and “Ain’t It Fun,” and Williams went on to work on solo projects and other projects.

One example is the artist’s vegan and cruelty-free hair dye line, which she co-founded with her longtime hairstylist and makeup artist, Brian O’Connor.

Good Dye Young is known for its vibrant permanent and semi-permanent hair dyes, as well as encouraging fans to experiment with different hairstyles.

“Hair is one of the coolest and easiest tools for self-expression that we have,” Williams said in a statement about her company.

“It’s your own personal megaphone, and it’s mounted on your head!” says the narrator. “Our mission is to create an all-inclusive culture that inspires creativity and empowers everyone’s journey through self-discovery with a whole lot more fun so we can all dye happy.”

Williams is well-known for her erratic hair color choices.

The singer’s hair has gone from bright orange to teal blue and then to a cool silver since her time with Paramore.

Daisy the Great will now collaborate with Good Dye Young, an alternative rock duo.

In January, the result of this collaboration will be the release of four new colors.

The limited-edition bundles will be available until January 18, 2022, and each will include a dye color and a hair lightening kit.

According to a press release, Daisy the Great was responsible for the names Move Mountains, Narwhal, Kowabunga, and Blue Ruin.

These unusual titles were inspired by the lyrics of “Record Player,” especially “dyed my hair blue, it came out a seasick sort of green.”

Daisy the Great, a music duo comprised of Kelley Nicole Dugan and Mina Walker, has released fan favorites like “I’m Fine,” “Persephone,” and “Company,” and is described as “powerhouse indie rock.”

Daisy the Great recently shared a video for their song “Glitter” on YouTube, as well as “behind the scenes” photos on social media.

Daisy the Great has other chart-topping collaborations under her belt, including one with AJR in 2021.

Infosurhoy has some entertainment news for you.

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/XcYajuXs5cw?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope;

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/3x2xtPV9oxQ?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture”

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy