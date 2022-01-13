‘Good luck to them,’ Raquel Leviss says of James Kennedy’s decision not to rekindle his past romance with Lala Kent.

Is it true that you’re giving her your blessing?

Raquel Leviss had some choice words for her ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, after he revealed that a romantic reconciliation with Lala Kent isn’t out of the question.

“I mean, good luck to them,” Leviss, 27, said to photographers on Wednesday, January 12, after learning of Kennedy’s “interesting” remarks made during a joint interview with Kent, 31, earlier this week.

After ending her five-year engagement to DJ, the California native said she was “hanging in there,” adding, “I’m just surrounding myself with friends and loved ones.”

Scheana [Shay] has been the most supportive of me.

She offered me her apartment to live in while she was in San Diego.”

After filming on the season 9 reunion wrapped, the couple shocked Vanderpump Rules fans by announcing their decision to split up.

“After these 5 wonderful years together, we have decided that we have two different goals and have decided to call off the engagement,” they said in a joint statement in November 2021.

“We adore each other, but we are no longer in love.”

We only want the best for each other, so please keep any negative thoughts to yourself.

“Love to all.”

On Tuesday, January 11, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the UK native discussed how they have managed to stay on good terms.

“We’re still talking on the phone.”

“After the breakup, Raquel and I remained friends,” he explained, adding that they plan to see each other again soon.

When host Andy Cohen asked if Kennedy and Kent would consider dating again, the author of Give Them Lala responded, “Oh, my gosh.

I mean, I don’t believe James Kennedy is ready to take on the role of stepfather.

Since we first met, so much has changed.

He is, however, one of my closest friends.”

“We have both done so much growing up — I would love to just continue this beautiful friendship that we do have,” Kennedy said.

Look, after everything that I’ve been through, I never say never to anything anymore.”

Kent and ex-husband Randall Emmett have a 9-month-old daughter, Ocean.

