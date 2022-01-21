‘Good Morning America’ hosts Robin Roberts and Amy Robach have both tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 is present in both Robin Roberts and Amy Robach of ‘Good Morning America.’

Two anchors from Good Morning America have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Robin Roberts and Amy Robach announced on Thursday that they had contracted the coronavirus.

Roberts tweeted, “Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA Unfortunately, I tested positive for Covid,” adding that she’s “grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well.”

She wrote, “Looking forward to returning as soon as I can.”

Robach, meanwhile, shared a photo of herself wrapped in a blanket giving the camera a thumbs up.

She wrote, “I’m quickly on the mend because I’m fully vaccinated and boosted!”

“It was crazy, though, because I had exhaustion and lower back pain last weekend, not realizing that those were early omicron symptoms… I just thought I was pushing myself too hard with my training runs!!”

“It’s now day 6 since symptoms began, so hopefully getting stronger every day,” Robach wrote. “I was even able to jog a few slow miles in the snow – no one else was crazy enough to run in that [snow], so had the path to myself!” she added.

The latest morning show anchors to test positive for COVID-19 are Roberts and Robach.

The news came just over a week after Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb both revealed they’d tested positive for HIV and had to miss episodes of their show.

Since the start of the year, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, and Seth Meyers have all revealed their COVID-19 diagnoses.

