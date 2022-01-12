‘Good Sam’: Will CBS Cancel the Show? ‘Chicago PD’ Season 9 Ratings Were Well Below ‘Good Sam’ Season 8 Ratings

Will CBS Cancel ‘Good Sam’? Season 9 Ratings Were Well Below ‘Chicago PD’

Sophia Bush leads CBS’ new medical drama, Good Sam.

After her father goes into a coma, Bush’s character, Sam Griffith, becomes the lead cardiothoracic surgeon.

When her father awakens, he demands his job back, which puts them at odds.

While the show has a lot of heart, it didn’t do well in the ratings when it first aired.

Will CBS cancel the show, and how did it fare against NBC’s Chicago PD Season 9 in the same time slot?

Sophia Bush, star of Chicago PD and One Tree Hill, never imagined she’d return to network television.

She couldn’t resist taking on the role of Sam Griffith after reading the script for CBS’ Good Sam and getting to know the show’s creators.

“Because of the stuckness, I wasn’t sure I’d come back to network television,” she told USA Today.

“Then I read (Katie Wech’s) script,” she says.

Then I sat down with Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman, and Joanna Klein (executive producers).

“I would follow these women anywhere, let’s go,” I said.

Dr. Jason Isaacs is played by Jason Isaacs.

Rob Griffith, the hospital’s chief cardiothoracic surgeon.

Sam takes over for him after he is shot and falls into a coma for six months, but he isn’t happy with the change when he wakes up.

Isaacs portrays the ideal father figure to go head to head with Bush.

Will Sam go on that date with Malcolm? https:t.coxneAg3jX60 We have an exclusive sneak peek of tomorrow’s (hashtag)GoodSamCBS!

While Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs lead the fantastic Good Sam cast and carry the storyline well, the show didn’t take off right away. According to CBS Data from TV Series Finale, the Good Sam premiere drew in approximately 2.7 million viewers.

According to One Chicago Center, this is CBS’s lowest-rated premiere of the 2021-2022 season.

So, what does this mean for the show’s future? It’s too early to say whether CBS will cancel the show, but if it doesn’t gain more viewers by the end of the season, it could be canceled.

Broke, a CBS family comedy that aired for one season only, was canceled in 2020.

However,