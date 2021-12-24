Gordon Ramsay celebrates Christmas Eve with Strictly star daughter Tilly in matching onesies with rarely seen kids.

GORDON Ramsay and his family wore matching onesies as they wished fans a Merry Christmas.

With his Strictly star daughter Tilly and his other rarely-seen children, the celebrity chef celebrated Christmas Eve.

Gordon wore black with his toddler son Oscar, while the women in the family wore red all-in-one suits.

Gordon’s eldest son Jack was missing from the sweet photo of the family of six.

“Merry Christmas from all the Ramsay’s enjoy this special time lots of love Gordon,” Gordon wrote on Instagram.

Holly and her twin Jack, Megan, 23, and Tilly, 19, as well as their two-year-old brother Oscar, are among Gordon and Tana’s children.

He made no mention of Jack, who enlisted in the Royal Marines last year.

Over the last 12 months, his children have all done well in their respective fields, making him proud.

Following her elimination from Strictly Come Dancing, Gordon lavished praise on his daughter Tilly.

Tilly, 19, narrowly missed the BBC competition’s quarter-finals.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am of these 2, hard working polite humble and incredibly down to earth,” Gordon, 55, wrote on Instagram.

Above all, congratulations, and what a joyous celebration of youth it is.

The future looks bright, and you two will continue to shine brightly. Lots of love, dad.”

Gordon’s message comes after he was seen in tears as his daughter was eliminated from Strictly after they competed against Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu in a dance off.

Tilly thanked everyone who had helped her on her Strictly journey when the judges decided to save Rhys and Nancy.

“I’d just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped me have such an incredible, positive journey,” she said.

“Thank you to everyone involved, including backstage, wardrobe, make-up, and the camera crew.”

It’s been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I discovered something about myself that I didn’t realize I could do; I didn’t realize I could dance and have so much fun.”

“When I said I made a best friend for life,” Tilly added, praising Nikita.

You’ve been nothing short of incredible.”