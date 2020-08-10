Gordon Ramsay enjoys a family day out on the beach in Cornwall after angering locals during lockdown

GORDON Ramsay takes a walk on the child side during a family day out on the beach in Cornwall at the weekend.

The Michelin star chef, 53, looked relaxed as he took in the sand, sea and air with his wife, Tana, 45, and their son Oscar, one, as well as their Cocker Spaniel, Bruno, on Saturday.

The star owns a beachside mansion in the nearby coastal village of Rock and has previously sparked fury amongst his neighbours for his decision to move into the £4.4 million property during the coronavirus pandemic.

The television personality also faces up to four months of loud construction work due to local residents planning to revamp their own plush pads.

Earlier this month, Ramsay couldn’t hide his disgust as an American mum made fish and chips in the microwave.

The feisty chef watched in horror as Tik Tok sensation Michelle revealed her way of making the British dish.

Bemused Gordon filmed his reaction to the video as he watched the clip in real time.

Ramsay’s daughter Tilly was recently ruled out of this year’s Strictly after a nasty fall left her with a broken arm.

The aspiring telly star, 18, was put in a cast last week and a source said: “Tilly was geared up for this year’s show but won’t be better in time for filming.”

