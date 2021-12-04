Gordon Ramsay has offered Ed Sheeran cooking lessons after he performs at Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly’s birthday party.

Gordon Ramsay has offered Ed Sheeran cooking lessons after he performs at Strictly star Tilly’s birthday party.

ED Sheeran has revealed that Gordon Ramsay taught him how to cook in exchange for performing at his Strictly Come Dancing star daughter Tilly’s 18th birthday party.

The pop star performed a five-song set at the James Bond-themed party in November 2019, but now admits he only did it so Gordon could show him and his wife Cherry how to make a beef wellington and apple pie.

“I don’t like people telling me, ‘Hey, here’s a bunch of money, come play two songs at this,’ whether it’s a wedding or whatever,” Ed said.

“What happened was that he sent me an email asking, ‘What would the fee be?'”

“And I told him, ‘You know what? I’m not going to trade your skill for mine.’

“You come around and teach me how to cook, and I’ll play your daughter’s 18th birthday party.”

“He came around and taught me and my wife how to cook beef wellington and apple tarte tatin,” Ed said on the radio in the US, referring to his Elton John collaboration Merry Christmas, which will be released tomorrow.

“It was a nice, posh apple pie.”