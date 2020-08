Gordon Ramsay is selling one of his Cornish homes for £2.75 million after months of rows with locals over lockdown rules

GORDON Ramsay is selling one his Cornish homes for £2.75million after months of rows with locals over lockdown rules.

The professional chef, 53, is set to make £850,000 from the sale after he originally bought the former Lloyds bank – called Trevail House – for £1.96million.

Ramsay has been in a months-long row with his neighbours in the town of Rock for his decision to move into his other £4.4million Cornish mansion during the coronavirus pandemic.

The television personality also faces up to four months of loud construction work due to local residents planning to revamp their own plush pads.

But while he argues with the neighbours in his second home, he is planning on getting rid of his holiday home completely.

Gordon converted the Grade II listed, two-storey maisonette into a holiday home and rented it out to tourists for £4,7000-a-week on Boutique Retreats.

The property boasts 2,800 square feet, with four bedrooms that each have an en suite.

Other rooms include a study and a garden room by the water, which includes bar facilities.

The most striking part of the property in Fowey, Cornwall, is the spectacular views across the bay.

The house is up for sale with agent John Bray and Partners, who have said of the property: “Situated right on the water with the most incredible river views, Trevail House is a spacious and highly specified 4-bedroom town house residence.

“An iconic and distinctive building, this Grade II listed property is a well-known landmark in the town.

“Finished with intricate attention to detail, the vendor has created a beautiful, contemporary style town house, with remote control entry system and USB/data connections in all rooms.

“With many period features retained, the interiors have been elegantly designed to enhance modern day living.

“The layout of Trevail House makes the most of the stunning harbour views that are visible from the majority of the rooms.”

The property is located in the middle of the town of Fowey, backing onto the estuary.