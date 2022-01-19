Gorgeous Maternity Shoots by Emma Roberts, Ashlee Simpson, and Other Pregnant Stars Through the Years

Gorgeous Maternity Shoots by Emma Roberts, Ashlee Simpson, and Other Pregnant Stars

Pregnant celebrities like Emma Roberts, Gigi Hadid, and others have documented their baby bump progress with stunning maternity shoots.

In November 2020, one month before her and Garrett Hedlund’s son was born, the Unfabulous alum was Cosmopolitan’s first pregnant cover star.

At the time, the Holidate actress wore a pink crop top and matching skirt that revealed her bare stomach.

In June 2020, Us Weekly reported that she and the actor were expecting their first child.

Two months later, the New York native confirmed the news on Instagram, showing off her baby bump and revealing their son’s sex.

A source told Us exclusively that Roberts and the Minnesota native were “getting more and more excited” to start a family.

In November 2020, an insider said, “Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels like this is something he needed.”

“He’s ready to take on all of the responsibilities that come with being a father, and Emma’s pregnancy has forced him to grow up.”

That, he believes, is a good thing.”

In September 2020, Hadid and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, welcomed their first child.

The Los Angeles native posed for a black-and-white maternity shoot before giving birth.

In August 2020, Hadid wrote on Instagram, “Growin an angel.”

“I’m savoring every moment of it.”

All the love and well wishes are greatly appreciated.

I’ll never forget how much fun it was to create these unique images.”

Yolanda Hadid’s daughter then went on to say that she “loved” modeling while pregnant on Twitter.

“I knew what I wanted from the photos, and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and [Luigi and Iango] went above and beyond to make it happen for me,” Gigi said at the time.

“However, it was unquestionably more exhausting than regular work.”

I got through the second look and thought to myself, ‘Guys, I think I can only do two more’ hahaaa.”

Continue scrolling to see more gorgeous photo shoots of celebrity moms, from Jade Roper of Bachelor in Paradise rocking wings and lingerie ahead of son Reed’s arrival to Ashlee Simpson posing with husband Evan Ross before the birth of their baby boy Ziggy.

Pregnant celebrities like Emma Roberts, Gigi Hadid, and others have documented their baby bump progress with stunning maternity shoots.

Cosmopolitan was the Unfabulous alum.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Emma Roberts, Ashlee Simpson and More Pregnant Stars’ Gorgeous Maternity Shoots Over the Years