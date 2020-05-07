Governor Andrew Cuomo calls on “selfish” New Yorkers not to wear masks [Video]

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Governor Andrew Cuomo visited Today’s show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday and discussed his recent efforts to get New Yorkers to wear masks. The governor did not crush words when discussing residents who refused to comply with the mandate. “Data-reactid =” 35 “> Governor Andrew Cuomo visited Today’s show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday and discussed his recent efforts to get New Yorkers to wear masks. The governor did not crush words when discussing residents who refused to comply with the mandate.

In March, Cuomo beat up New Yorkers during his daily briefing because many people did not follow the social distancing guidelines. At the time, he said: “It is insensitive, it is arrogant, it is self-destructive, it is disrespectful to other people and it has to stop and it has to stop now.”

Keeping orders at home and social distancing seem to have helped reduce the number of new cases. The governor hopes to keep the number of new cases low by maintaining social distance and having all residents wear face masks in public.

“We still have to be a bit disciplined,” said Cuomo. “When you say the worst is over, some people actually start to relax – wear the mask.”

Cuomo said that 98% of residents responded to the request, but had strong words for those who weren’t. “I just don’t understand it,” said Cuomo, “you have to be selfish not to wear a mask now, and you have to be disrespectful to other people, otherwise you wear the mask.”

Today's show with Jimmy Fallon will be broadcast on weekdays at 11:35 p.m. NBC.

For the latest corona virus news and updates, follow at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDC And WHO Resource manuals.

