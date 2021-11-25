Grab a plate and enjoy the Top 2021 Pop Culture Moments We’re Thankful For

Before the feasting begins, EOL contributors shared which reunited couples, re-recorded albums, bombshell interviews, and other notable pop culture moments they’re thankful for this year.

The holidays are officially here, according to Starbucks and gift guides.

But don’t worry, it’s still November—though Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday, and why are you reading this if you don’t have any cooking to do, a table to set, or a list of acceptable discussion topics to make?!

If, on the other hand, you’re taking a well-earned break, you’ve come to the right place.

Because this is the time of year when we all reflect on the year that is somehow already drawing to a close and assess where we (and our favorite celebrity couples, TV shows, and so on) are at, hopefully bringing back some fond memories.

Because Thanksgiving is named after the appropriate action, we’ve been thinking a lot about what happened in the world of pop culture in 2021, whether it was in the past (i.e.

We have so much to be thankful for, whether it was in January, July, or just last week.

EOL employees brought their favorite dishes to the table in a potluck style.

Some people brought only one dish, while others brought all of their favorites.

So, whether you savored these same moments, forgot they happened (this year or ever), or think we’re out of our gourds, please join us in sharing this feast of grateful moments in 2021.

Call me a sucker, but I’m all for JLo and Benny from the Block reuniting.

(Can we call him that now?) I can’t help but think that these two wacky kids were destined to be together.

Let’s party like it’s 2003, with Ugg boots, Juicy tracksuits, and that long-stowed pink diamond!

Senior Features Editor Sarah Grossbart

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey shook me to my core, to say the least.

When Oprah asked, “Were you silent or were you silenced?” it sent shivers down my spine.

—Writer Cydney Contreras

If Kathryn Hahn’s theme song from WandaVision, one of our favorite shows of the year, wasn’t already stuck in your head, it will be now…

