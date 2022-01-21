Grace Kelley, Wynonna Judd’s troubled daughter, sports a new face tattoo in a new mugshot following her most recent arrest.

Grace Kelley, WYNONNA Judd’s troubled daughter, has debuted a face tattoo in her new mugshot following her latest arrest.

Grace, 26, has spent time in and out of Tennessee prisons and jails for drug-related offenses.

Her most recent arrest was on August 28, 2021, according to The Sun exclusively.

She was arrested on a probation violation, according to the Williamson County Jail where she is currently being held.

Grace dyed her hair black and showed off a new face tattoo above her brow in her mugshot.

Her recent booking photos show her with blonde or light brown hair, which contrasts with the mugshot.

Following her arrest, her parole was revoked on December 20, 2021, according to a Tennessee Board of Parole spokesperson.

Her parole hearing is scheduled for December 2022.

Her release date is set for June 5, 2024, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Grace was arrested on April 30, 2020, for a probation violation in her 2016 meth case, and was sentenced to eight years in prison, according to The Sun.

She was released and ordered to report to the Murfreesboro Probation and Parole Office at her April 19, 2021 hearing.

“The Board reached a final decision on April 22, 2021, recommending her release to parole supervision with post-release conditions,” a spokesperson for the Tennessee Board of Parole previously told The Sun of her hearing.

Substance abuse treatment, substance abuse aftercare referrals, and random drug screens were among the requirements.

“Her home plan will need to be approved by Tennessee Department of Corrections, after which a parole certificate will be issued, and Tennessee Department of Corrections will manage her release back to the community,” the spokesperson explained.

Grace was arrested on June 14, 2016, and pleaded guilty to meth manufacture, delivery, sale, and possession with intent in Williamson County Court on May 26, 2017.

In Maury County, she was also charged with manufacturing and delivering meth, but she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of meth possession.

Grace received a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days in prison.

The charges in Williamson and Maury counties were brought at the same time.

After 30 days in prison, the sentence was to be served on probation.

Grace was released from the Williamson County Detention Center on June 16, 2017, and she completed her sentence in a court-ordered drug treatment program.

In 2018, she was sentenced to eight years in prison at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary for breaking the law…

