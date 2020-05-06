Grade I manor designed by the architect behind The Cenotaph goes on sale for £5.5million

A stunning Grade I listed mansion that spans 12,500sqft and sits in 14 acres of luscious countryside has gone on sale for £5.5million.

Little Thakeham, in West Sussex, was built in 1902 by Sir Edwin Lutyens, who has been billed the best British architect of the 20th century for his stunning creations across the globe including the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

Nestled on the edge of the South Downs and surrounded by enchanting, landscaped gardens with delightful views, the home was dubbed its creator’s best work.

The historical property once featured on a special episode of Channel 4’s Time Team.

The former hotel has nine bedrooms in its main house, as well as a two-bedroom cottage on site and a separate au pair’s annex.

The mansion was built in a typical Lutyens style with a huge corridor hall through the width of the house, which links all the living rooms together.

Its master suite comes with its own dressing room and bathroom, and six more of the bedrooms have their own suites.

Other rooms include an impressive reception hall and stunning staircase, as well as a galleried drawing room, kitchen and breakfast room, utility room, wine cellar and a gym.

There’s also plenty of outdoor space, including a triple garage for the owner’s car collection, a swimming pool and a pool house.

The property is a former hotel, and is also used as a wedding venue. The current owner married there and had so many happy memories from his big day he bought it years later.

The vernacular style manor is laid out in an H shape using locally quarried coarse stone, which gives it a 16th-century Cotswolds look.

Sir Edwin Lutyens also designed the First World War Thiepval memorial to the Missing of the Somme in France and played an instrumental role in designing and building New Delhi, India.

The architect had spent 50 years working on many iconic buildings, but said this was ‘the best private house of the bunch’. It was commissioned by a wine importer named Ernest Blackburn.

While it’s nestled in the British countryside, it’s only 53 miles from central London, with train stations at Pulborough and Horsham providing journey times into London Waterloo from 72 and 55 minutes respectively. Gatwick is 27 miles away and Heathrow is 56 miles. It’s currently for sale through House Partnership estate agents.