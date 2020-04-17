Grand Corps Malade (the swimmer who reinvented himself as a poet and filmmaker after three months in a coma): “The crisis of public education is the crisis of democracy”

He says Grand Corps Malade (literally Great Sick Body) that his name means exactly what it seems. He says it by teleconference and even gets up and exhibits in front of the camera to record what has just been said. Is big. But what exactly do the meanings of the names mean? Borges, always him, I imagined in the story ‘The analytical language of John Wilkins’ the possibility of a perfect language capable of defining each concept just by naming it. Each syllable will be destined to a category or subcategory within a perfectly ordered and hierarchical universe. The meaning would thus be the same thing. When in 2003, this 35-year-old Frenchman He made his first appearance on stage to recite-sing one of his poets-songs of ‘slam’ demanded a stage name. And that was how Fabien Marsaud, his name was born, he said most clearly: I am a great sick body. “What was going to be the nickname for one night, is already my name. And my name is what I am,” he says.

Now he releases a film in Spain and has to go through the detailed and even routine account of his life and illness. To situate ourselves, we spoke to a star (in France, but a star) with seven albums released, two films released and even a Cesar (the Gallic equivalent of Goya) to the debuting director. ‘The teachers of Sain-Dennis’ It is his second film co-directed as the first with Mehdi Idir. In the first, ‘Patients‘(a success in his country with almost one and a half million tickets sold), he had the most obviously melodramatic part of his life. And there is the story of an athlete, swimmer for more you are, that after rCervical surgery in a pool and stay close to tetraplegia, the whole life has to be reinvented. The first, to recover sensitivity, mobility and then, everything else. That is, the same life. The result: a great body as perfectly alive as it is bound to be sick.

A moment from the interview with Grand Corps Malade.

“I have always written without caring much about the way, the circumstance or the sense. The relationship that unites my poetry with my music with my cinema it is always the same: the writing and the reconstruction of my own life through it. Everything I do is autobiographical for the simple reason that I do not understand art in any other way, “he comments shortly after being asked to account for the origin of his inspiration and for the will to tell himself. ‘The Saint-Denis teachers’ It would be one more chapter of this same story. Again, Grand Corps Malade strives to make the name of the movie the movie itself. It is, if you will, the everlasting ‘Borgian’ effort to make the world and language coincide.

“They ask me about my influences or about the cinema that has made me make films and I find it difficult to give a moderately convincing or elaborate answer. I can quote Ken Loach’s cinema; I can describe my effort to get as close as possible to reality, and I can even stop at my effort to turn the bitterest drama into a comedy. But really, I’m counting my life, “he says. And seen the movie, we believe him.

The crisis of public education means the crisis of democracy Grand Corps Malade

Indeed, the tape that in French is called with the most graphic title of ‘La vie scolaire’ (school life) tells the story of a teacher who one day lands at a school in a Paris suburb. And ah, basically, the story ends. What follows is not so much a narrative as the almost impressionistic capture of a state of mind. Everything unfolds on screen without interruption, without any limit that separates the edge of the screen from the other, from reality itself. And it is there, in the evident sensation of recognition (it does not matter if it is Paris or Tombuct) where each frame takes shape and becomes large. And even sick with pure vitality. Great Sick Body.

“In any case, without being political cinema, it ends up being political. Everything is political. Even my illness. French education is currently experiencing a great crisis and the crisis of education is the same crisis of democracy. Although the principle is that all schools receive the same, it is clear that schools in the poorest neighborhoods need more resources. True equality is not achieved by giving the same to everyone because there are some who already have more than others, “he comments and, taking advantage of the fact that the same quarantine is in France as in Spain, he continues:” With the pandemic, suddenly, we realize how important the public is, everyone’s, what makes us French, Spanish or European. I am talking about public education, but also, since we are working on it, about public health “. It is clear. Here too, the name makes it clear it’s a matter: public, everyone’s.

Grand Corps Malade says that far from his intention to become an example of anything or anyone. But you can’t help but get ahead. “If I have learned anything it is that the important thing is life. I do not want to sound mystical. It is clear that before my accident, my life was going to be a way. I had studied sports and that was what I wanted to do. When I got out of the pool and after three months in a coma, it was clear that there was no point in holding on to what was not going to happen. I needed a plan B and it came when I started doing something else. That plan B is my life, it’s life, “he says. His latest album, released in 2018, is precisely titled ‘Plan B’. It is clear.

By the way, do you think that after the pandemic things will change? “Despite everything I have said, despite considering myself an unrepentant optimist … The truth is that I do not believe. I remember that after the Charlie Hebdo attacks, everyone took to the streets Convinced that a new solidarity was born, that it was a new beginning for France … After three weeks everything would be as usual. I’m afraid … “. And in the ellipsis it leaves something similar to a big and somewhat sick ‘No’.

In Borges’ account of the beginning, the key does not lie so much in the language as in the organization of the world itself. And he brings up that rare encyclopedia that divides animals in their own way: “(a) belonging to the Emperor, (b) embalmed, (c) trained, (d) piglets, (e) mermaids, (f) fabulous, ( g) loose dogs, (h) included in this classification, (i) waving like crazy, (j) innumerable, (k) drawn with a very fine camel-hair brush, (1) etcetera, (m) that finish to break the vase, (n) that from a distance look like flies “. And maybe that’s the key. Despite the obviousness of the Grand Corps Malade name, it sure hides its own classification, its very personal poetry.