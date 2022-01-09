‘Grandmother Spider Taught Us Many Things,’ Demi Lovato says of her spider tattoo on her shaved head after her rehab stay.

Demi Lovato debuted a new tattoo on their shaved head just hours after Us Weekly confirmed that the singer had returned home from a secret rehab stay.

On Saturday, January 8, the 29-year-old singer captioned an Instagram Story selfie with the hashtag “Saturday, 2:35 PM,” tagging artist Dr.

In their post, Woo (real name Brian Woo) is mentioned.

Woo, 33, was seen in Lovato’s selfie hard at work inking a new tattoo on the side of the singer’s temple.

Lovato gushed over Woo’s handiwork of a big, black spider nearly 30 minutes after the image was completed.

They wrote on a second Story slide, showing off their newly buzzed hair, “By @_dr_woo.”

“Now, please, @alchemistamber, fix my hair.”

Later, the Camp Rock star shared a quote on social media that explained the meaning of their new tattoo: “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things.”

She taught us how to make pottery and weave.

She educated us on fire, light, and darkness.

She taught us that we are all connected on the internet, and that each of us has a unique role to play in this world.”

Lovato added a black heart and a slide emoji to her Instagram post.

The Disney Channel alum has a growing tattoo collection, which they began when they were 16 years old.

“Do you count the ‘Stay’ and ‘Strong’? Do you count the individual birds?” Lovato admitted to iHeartRadio in July 2014 that she had lost track of the number of tattoos she had accumulated over the years.

“It might be ten,” says the narrator.

I have a very high pain tolerance, so it could be 26!”

They completed another stay in rehab shortly before the holidays last year, despite the former child star’s ongoing addiction struggles.

“Demi will have a sober living companion [with]them during this transition,” a source told Us exclusively on Saturday, just hours before the Grammy nominee debuted the new tattoo.

“Going back to rehab was their decision.”

Lovato’s admission to rehab comes months after she stated that she was no longer “California sober.”

In December, the Unidentified actress captioned an Instagram Story, “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways.”

