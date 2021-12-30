Grandpa took new photos of Amy Schumer, her son Gene, and her husband Chris Fisher.

Amy Schumer Shares New Photos of Her Son Gene and Husband Chris Fisher, Photographed by Grandpa

Amy Schumer shared a collection of holiday photos of her family, including husband Chris Fischer and son Gene, taken by Chris’ father.

They are listed below.

Amy Schumer’s new family photos are sweet enough to be used as her holiday card.

On December 3rd,

29, the actress and comedian, 40, shared a series of sweet photos of her family celebrating the holidays together on Instagram, including her husband Chris Fischer and their 2-year-old son Gene.

Amy revealed that the photos were taken by a very special relative when she gave photo credit in the post’s caption: “photos by @bertfisch (grandpa).”

The five images range from a single black-and-white image of Chris holding a camera to an adorable family portrait of Amy and Chris dressed casually in sweatpants and pajamas while holding their excited toddler in their arms.

The final photo, however, is the cutest of them all: a snapshot of Gene peering out from behind a Mickey Mouse stuffed animal at the camera.

Amy announced in October 2018 that she and husband Chris, whom she married in February of that year, were expecting their first child.

In May of this year, the couple welcomed their son into the world.

Amy has been completely smitten with Gene since then, frequently documenting her experience as a first-time mother on social media, writing heartfelt tributes on his birthday, sharing hilarious parenting hacks, and even calling Natalie Portman a “liar” after receiving parenting advice from her.

When it comes to being a mom in 2019, she told E!, “the hype is real.”

“Believe the hype… I’m so fortunate.”

Being a parent, on the other hand, comes with its own set of challenges, which Amy and Chris have had to creatively navigate.

Amy revealed why the couple changed their son’s name from Gene Attell Fischer to Gene David Fischer during an interview on her podcast in April 2020, saying that they realized they had “accidentally named our son, ‘genital.'”

“Attell” and “David” are both tributes to Dave Attell, one of Amy’s favorite comedians.

Amy told the Today show in May 2020, “I mean, can you believe we did that?”

“What kind of epic…How am I going to make amends for that? Gene, we apologise.”

“Please accept our sincere apologies.”

Amy Schumer Shares New Photos With Son Gene and Husband Chris Fisher Taken by Grandpa