Grandparents in self-isolation due to coronavirus greet young grandchildren through glass doors

An ITV weatherman shared an adorable snap of grandparents in self-isolation due to coronavirus greeting their grandchildren through a glass door.

Chris Page, from Norwich, Norfolk, posted the image, which was taken by one of his friends, on his Twitter page yesterday.

The sweet photograph shows an elderly couple greeting their grandchildren through patio doors.

The pair raised their hands to the glass door, and the two toddlers – two little girls – mirrored their actions to make contact with their grandparents and blow kisses.

Branding it ‘the most adorable thing I’ve seen so far today’, Chris remarked that self-isolation doesn’t have to be lonely if it’s ‘managed correctly’.

In a separate tweet he added: ‘It’s so tough but the grandparents smiling just shows the enjoyment they’re getting,’ followed by the hashtag ‘#staypositive’.

The original tweet received 58 retweets and 284 likes, with a number of Twitter users commenting on the uplifting post.

Fellow ITV weather presenter Laura Tobin commented: ‘This makes me happy and also sad.’

Another wrote: ‘That’s so lovely!’ while one tweeted: ‘This is beautiful, thank you for sharing.’

Britain’s over-70s are set to be put in a four month lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19 and protect the country’s most vulnerable people – but national charities are saying it’s still business as usual for now.

Age UK has said elderly people feeling well can still carry on as normal, and go out and meet people, providing basic hygiene measures such as washing hands regularly are observed.

The Alzheimer’s Society has not advised against visiting friends and family, but it said that anyone concerned should ring them to check they have handwash and hand sanitiser, are cleaning remote controls, door handles and taps regularly, and whether they need anyone to do a shopping trip.

Independent Age has also not advised against visits, but urged family members to ensure older relatives have all the supplies they need such as food and medication.

Several care homes in the UK have suspended all visits in a bid to stop the virus spreading and Independent Age has told its volunteers home visits should now be conducted over the phone.

Earlier this week Matt Hancock advised Britain’s almost four million over-70s to stay at home this morning, as he admitted the NHS does not have enough ventilators to fight the virus.

Some 953 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in London – more than a third of the UK total of 2,626.

Nationwide the number of confirmed cases stands at 2,626 with 104 deaths.