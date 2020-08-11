Greece records daily high of 202 covid cases as Brits flock there for summer holidays

GREECE has recorded a daily high of 202 covid cases as Brits flock there for their summer holidays.

Greece has been one of the European holiday hotspots which has kept Covid-19 cases low compared to Spain, Italy and France.

There have been just 5,623 cases confirmed with yesterday’s figure of 202 being the highest daily total since the beginning of the year.

The increase has not put Brits off from flocking to the country’s holiday islands.

The country is now more popular than Spain for internet searches.

Skyscanner revealed that searches for flights to Crete, Corfu and Santorini have overtaken Spanish destinations such as Ibiza and Malaga.

There are some fears of an outbreak on the island of Mykonos, after large gatherings and beach parties led to government officials swarming the island.

Locals and tourists were forced to take tests, with 80 people told to self-isolate even if their test was negative and a beach bar was shut down.

The Foreign Office currently allows Brits to enter Greece without quarantining back in the UK, with no travel ban in place.

Brits entering Greece, however, have to fill in a Passenger Locator Form 24 hours before travelling.

Families will then be sent a QR code before travelling, which must be shown on arrival, or risk huge fines or being sent back to the UK.

Some travellers have reported problems with the forms, claiming they didn’t receive the code, or warning that their tour operator didn’t inform them of the new restrictions.

France may also face a UK travel ban as cases soar in the country, with 2,288 new cases confirmed on Friday.

Brits are cancelling trips to France in case they are forced to quarantine for two weeks back in the UK after their holiday.

Rishi Sunak told holidaymakers “there is always the risk of disruption” during the pandemic when asked whether France may be the next nation to face new rules.