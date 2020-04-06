Greek prodigy pencils ‘Isolation Waltz’ for a world in lockdown

ATHENS (Reuters) – A little longer at home is the message that a Greek pianist with his latest composition, the “Isolation Waltz”, sent to a world in the coronavirus lockdown – and he is only seven years old.

Stelios Kerasidis made his first public appearance at the age of three and played in New York’s Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall in London.

“Hi folks! I’m Stelios, I’m at home too. Let’s be a little more patient and we’ll be swimming in the sea soon! I’ll dedicate a piece of mine to you,” he says a youtube video before you turn around to play the wistful, hypnotic melody.

The clip had more than 42,000 hits.

He has also composed two piano concerts, “Veronika” and “Anastasia”, named after his sisters.

“Music is my whole world,” he told Reuters last year. His fingers danced over the keys, his feet barely touched the floor when he sat on the stool.

The son of a piano teacher, his favorite pianist is the late Canadian Glenn Gould, who is known for his interpretations of JS Bach.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by John Stonestreet)