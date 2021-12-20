Green Goblin, including the Glider, is perfectly cosplayed by a young Spider-Man fan.

A young Spider-Man fan made an incredible video cosplaying as the villain Green Goblin, who is hovering on his goblin glider.

Willem Dafoe reprised his role as Norman Osborn in Spider-Man: No Way Home, bringing the Green Goblin back to the big screen.

Logan, a young cosplayer, appeared to be inspired by Spider-Man’s nemesis, as his cosplay costume is identical to Dafoe’s armor from the 2002 film Spider-Man.

It’s difficult to decide which is more impressive: the Green Goblin armor recreation or the high-tech hoverboard converted into a glider.

As logandominiccosplay glides around a parking garage with an orange goblin bomb in his right hand, the score from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man plays in the background of the home video.

The caption reads, “GREEN GOBLINJust in time for the @spidermanmovie Logan is loving it!!

Logan Winter Dominic (@logandominiccosplay) shared this.

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin distinguished himself from Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin persona was still tormenting him, prompting Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) to persuade Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to try to rehabilitate the villains before returning them to their own dimensions.

Sadly, the Green Goblin reclaimed Norman’s body, killing Aunt May in the process.

Aunt May told Peter, “With great power comes great responsibility,” before she died.

Dafoe, Molina, and Foxx, the Spider-Man triplet, were on a panel at CCXP, where Dafoe teased a new costume and tricks for his Green Goblin.

The actor talked about how difficult it was to get fitted for his old costume and how much easier it is to put on the new one.

Dafoe explained, “I stood there for eight hours and they put different pre-form pieces on me.”

“Now they scan me and design the costume, which they then make and try on.”

It represents a significant technological advancement.

They’re a lot more adaptable.

We can do a lot more with them.”

He then went over some of the new abilities that Green Goblin gains in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“It appears to be a little different…Old Norman and the Goblin are further down the line, and they have a few more tricks up their sleeves…

