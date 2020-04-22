Green light for fifth film in The Hunger Games series | NOW

Film producer Lionsgate has agreed to make a fifth film in The Hunger Gamesseries. The Hollywood Reporter reports that plans for a fifth film have been on the table for some time, but are now officially confirmed by Lionsgate.

Like the first four films in the series, the fifth is based on a book by Suzanne Collins. The fourth book (the third book Mockingjay was spread over two movies) hot The Ballad of Songbirds and Snake and will be released on May 19.

The story of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snake takes place 64 years before the events of the earlier parts and focuses on the character Coriolanus Snow at the age of eighteen. Snow can be seen in the other films as the dictatorial president of the districts of Panem and was played by Donald Sutherland. It is not yet known who will get into his skin for the new film.

The fifth film, like its predecessors, is directed by Francis Lawrence, while Collins himself is the executive producer. It is not yet clear when the film will be released.

The first The Hunger Games-film appeared in 2012. After that followed annually in the autumn. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 appeared in 2015. Jennifer Lawrence took on the lead role and has appeared alongside such actors as Liam Hemsworth, Julianne Moore, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks.