Greenlight’s Super Bowl commercial features who plays the father?

Greenlight, an online finance app, is cashing in (or rather cashing out) on the Super Bowl opportunity.

Greenlight, a financial app, released a commercial ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl that will air during the game.

Throughout the commercial, a father figure makes a series of pointless purchases.

Ty Burrell says “I’ll take it!” to everything from a robot replica of himself to a winged horse until he runs out of money.

“And that’s why mom and I use Greenlight, to teach you about money,” another father figure is inspired to tell his children after losing his money.

“Greenlight – learn to earn, save, and invest together,” says Burrell at the end of the commercial.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in the 56th Super Bowl matchup.

Super Bowl 2022 will take place on Sunday, February 13th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The big game will air on NBC at 6.30 p.m. EST.

Check local NBC affiliates for details on how to watch the NFL season finale in 2021-2022.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Super Bowl LII blog.

Ty Burrell rose to prominence in the 2010s as the star of the ABC sitcom Modern Family.

He also starred in Muppets Most Wanted, Finding Dory, The Skeleton Twins, and Rough Night, among other films.

The actor amassed a fortune of (dollar)26 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Burrell won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Modern Family.

