Greenworks lawnmowers and power tools are up to 35 percent cheaper on Amazon today

Spring is coming … and that means that your outdoor tasks will soon become real. Fortunately, Amazon has a number of Greenworks products. from lawnmowers to pressure washers, available today for up to 43 percent. But the deals end tonight! So fill up now and be prepared as soon as it gets warmer – and also feel comfortable with the equipment. Greenworks items have a carbon-free footprint. Nice!

First? A mower that frees you from batteries or petrol. This corded electric machine has a 12 amp motor and a push button start. And critics cannot get enough: “We just moved into a new house and the grass was long and weed-like,” says a fan. “This powerful mower chewed on it as if it were an agricultural implement. The grass catcher bag is very efficient and holds a lot. Our property is small, so I bought an electric mower. Petrol does not have to be stored in the garage! “



Clean your car, deck, window, grill, and More with this all-in-one pressure washing power pack. The practical 13-amp device has a built-in soap tank, various nozzles and a 20-foot high-pressure hose. "Perfect washing machine" says a fan. "Easy to use and so quiet, which is a plus for the neighbors."



With a $ 30 discount, this powerful 12-amp edger is a winner. It has an adjustable handle that gives you the perfect angle for your height, and a spring-supporting front wheel to keep things moving.