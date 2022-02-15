Greg Grippo, a ‘Bachelorette’ alum, has revealed he’s dating someone.

Greg Grippo, a ‘Bachelorette’ alum, Opens Up About His Relationship

Greg Grippo, a Bachelorette alum, appears to be single.

The reality star, who appeared on The Viall Files with Nick Viall alongside Andrew Spencer, revealed that he is currently “seeing someone.”

After Nick asked if he was going to be on Bachelor in Paradise, Greg’s relationship status was brought up.

“I don’t see myself going to the beach right now,” Greg admits, before Nick inquires if the lucky lady “lives in Paris,” to which he responds, “She does, yeah.”

“Are you in a committed relationship?” Nick inquires further.

Greg had purchased three dozen roses for her for Valentine’s Day, Andrew reveals.

Greg looks at Andrew and says, “You got to be kidding me.”

“Hey, I mean.

I really want to meet someone, but I’m not a big fan of dating.

I like to see where things go once I feel a connection with someone.

So, it’s a little difficult.

It’s a whole Paris situation, as you mentioned.

However, I’m currently giving it my all.”

While Greg has yet to post anything on Instagram about a special Parisian lady, reports suggest that he is dating French influencer Clémence Lopez.

On Valentine’s Day, she posted a photo of roses on her Instagram Story, and they both follow each other.

On season 17 of The Bachelorette, Greg competed for Katie Thurston’s heart.

Following a dramatic ending to Hometowns, Katie said goodbye to Greg and accepted a proposal from Blake Moynes during the show’s season finale.

During their reunion in the After the Final Rose special, Katie had an awkward conversation with Greg, in which she called him a liar.

During a podcast interview with Nick in August 2021, Greg opened up about the tense moments.

Greg told Nick that he despised watching their breakup on television. “That hometown [date]made me really upset, honestly,” he recalled.

“I was so excited to try to connect with her, but it didn’t work out.”

I came across as irritable, as if I were a child.

It was very childish.

