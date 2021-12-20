Greg Grippo remembers quitting ‘The Bachelorette’ and calling producers ‘Left and Right’ for a Katie Thurston update.

Greg Grippo Recalls Quitting ‘The Bachelorette,’ Calling Producers ‘Left and Right’ for Katie Thurston News

Greg Grippo is speaking out about quitting Katie Thurston’s season 17 earlier this year despite being billed as the front-runner from the start, as Bachelor Nation prepares for Michelle Young’s season 18 finale of The Bachelorette.

“Leaving was a very difficult decision.”

It was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do for myself.

It was difficult, especially after hearing people say things like, ‘Oh, I was acting or I ran away when things got too serious,'” the New Jersey native explained on the “We Met at Acme” podcast on Sunday, December 19.

“I mean, I’m like, ‘What if she said I love you back, guys?’ I couldn’t leave then, because I would have known then [that]this is going to be my wife, and I wouldn’t have left.”

When she was down to her final three, Greg called it quits with the 30-year-old Bachelorette.

“It felt, like, a little too scripted and felt like, ‘Alright, we need to play by [the rules]’ — I had no problem going into, like, the fantasy suite and there being two other guys there,” Greg explained when asked why he left.

I didn’t expect the show to come to a close.

I wasn’t in the least bit interested in it.

In those moments, I wanted us to communicate on a mutual level.”

He added that he understands there are “steps” to The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but he didn’t feel “mutual love” from Katie at the time.

“This is also how I’ll spend the rest of my life.”

And if this is going to be the person I marry, I want them to be completely honest with me.

And, yeah, I want to show my family afterwards and say, ‘Look what we accomplished, look at what we went through,'” he explained.

“I feel like getting out of the mud with someone, you know, [on]that damn dating show,” she says.

“I like to think that the feelings we had were genuine on my end, but I truly believe that she had stronger feelings for Blake [Moynes], who later got engaged to her.”

