Greg Rutherford reveals he found a testicular lump in lockdown but ignored it as mental health ‘took a beating’

OLYMPIC gold medallist Greg Rutherford has opened up about the terrifying moment he found a lump on his testicle in lockdown.

The terrified 33-year-old – who won Celebrity MasterChef in 2019 – admits his mental health “took a beating” as he desperately tried to ignore it out of fear.

The dad-of-two couldn’t even face confiding in his wife Susie Verrill until the “physical pain and worry” forced him to turn to a friend.

Thankfully, the lump turned out to be a cyst – and now retired long-jump champion Greg is urging his fans to get themselves checked.

Posting a snap of his family on Instagram, Greg said: “I’m a lucky man. I have a beautiful, loving family and have enjoyed years of success in a sport I loved.

“I’ve always felt somewhat invincible physically… but during lockdown that invincibility took a massive knock.

“While we were all cooped up in our homes doing our best to steady the horrible scenario that covid had created, to put it bluntly, I found a lump on one of my balls.

“Rather than accept it was there, I ignored it and created distractions like training again and using my physical strength to overpower the unknown.

“Obviously that didn’t work and my mental health took a bit of a beating when fear set in.

“I didn’t tell Susie or anyone close to me until the physical pain and worry got the better of me, then I reached out to a friend (Leo Barker) who’d suffered badly with testicular cancer.

“He said what I already knew… GO AND GET IT CHECKED! After an appointment, bloods and a scan I was told it was cysts! BLOODY CYSTS. But most importantly nothing to seriously worry about. I don’t think I’ve felt relief like it.”

Greg added: “I’m just here asking everyone to check. Even now, during a pandemic, when I think it’s safe to say we’re fearful of wasting doctors and nurses time.

“If you’re a bloke, grab them and make sure nothings wrong. And if your partner won’t check their own balls, maybe offer to do it for them.

“I feel incredibly grateful I can say it’s nothing serious, but I’ve also realised that while worrying’s a natural response, it solves nothing.

“Keep checking and if you find something, take it seriously.”