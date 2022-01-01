Greg Vaughan, star of ‘Days of Our Lives,’ confirms he’ll be staying in Salem for good.

Greg Vaughan, star of ‘Days of Our Lives,’ confirms he’ll be staying in Salem for the foreseeable future.

When it was announced that Greg Vaughan would be returning to Days of Our Lives, fans wondered how long he’d stay.

After all, as fans are aware, Vaughan did not leave the show on good terms in the past.

For fans of the actor, however, there is some good news.

Vaughan will, as it turns out, be in Salem for a while.

Indeed, this is fantastic news!

Greg Vaughan has returned to Days of Our Lives after much speculation and a surprise appearance at Day of Days.

He began reprising his role of Eric Brady (now a priest) on December 27 in order to save his mother’s life.

And he did a fantastic job of it.

Vaughan last appeared onscreen in July 2021, before returning to the role.

However, it was only a cameo at the time.

He had yet to reprise the role for which he was famous.

And there could have been a good reason for it.

Vaughan left Days of Our Lives, according to TV Line, in July 2020.

He’d been considering exiting the show since at least 2017, it turned out.

He said, “I’ve completed my reign at Days.”

“If you’ll excuse me, I’m taking a break.”

Days was in the midst of a contract renewal negotiation and had no idea where they would end up.

“Anyway, I felt like my time on the daytime drama was coming to an end.”

Days of Our Lives cut all of its cast members’ contracts and roster, as fans of the show already know.

This was most likely a cost-cutting measure — or so the show claimed at the time.

Vaughan, on the other hand, stated that he wasn’t sure if he’d ever return, but he wasn’t opposed to the idea if the right circumstances arose.

However, it appears that the time had come for Vaughan to return to the canvas.

as well as…

