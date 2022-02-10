Greggs’ bake-at-home range is compared to Iceland’s.

The smell of freshly baked goodies wafting through the air is one of the few aromas that can make you hungry.

It’s also much easier to stock the freezer with ready-to-cook pasties, bakes, and sausage rolls.

Customers can recreate that fresh-from-the-bakery taste whenever they want with Iceland’s exclusive Greggs products, which are available in stores and online.

The Iceland website says, “Simply pop Greggs steak bakes or tasty melts in your oven to get the lunches that have become so popular for hungry Brits – conveniently at home.”

According to The Mirror, some products, such as various pies and mini sausage rolls, are not available in a typical Greggs location.

But how does the do-it-yourself version stack up against the real thing?

In Greggs, the price is £1.05.

Cost in Iceland: 47p (£3.75) for a box of eight.

Freshly baked Iceland Sausage Rolls aren’t going to win any beauty pageants.

It had risen much higher than the store-bought version, which was not a good thing in this case, and had a massive split down one side as well as a wonky shape.

The deformed Iceland version couldn’t compete with the Greggs classic in terms of appearance, nor did it keep its shape when eaten, and the meat itself was much mushier on the inside.

The pastry from a regular Greggs was difficult to duplicate and lacked the same flaky texture.

However, the most important factor is taste, and they are nearly identical.

So Greggs takes the win, but they could be twins with a few minor aesthetic tweaks.

Greggs comes out on top (by a hair).

Greggs charges £1.05 for this item.

Cost in Iceland: 63p (£2.50 for a box of four).

In terms of appearance, both versions are nearly identical.

It’s the closest Iceland has come to replicating the appearance of any product, as the shape is nearly identical.

However, the Icelandic version appears paler, and even after an additional few minutes in the oven, it lacks the same golden color.

The pastry issue arose once more, as Iceland’s version was not as flaky and was a disappointment.

