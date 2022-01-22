Grenadier Guards want Kate Middleton to take over as colonel from disgraced Prince Andrew.

The Grenadier Guards want Kate Middleton to take over as colonel from the disgraced Prince Andrew.

According to reports, the Grenadier Guards want Kate Middleton to succeed Prince Andrew as colonel.

After the Duke of York’s removal from the position earlier this month, senior officials have stated that they want the Duchess of Cambridge to take over.

If Kate were to be named colonel, she would be the regiment’s first female colonel in its 366-year history.

She would also take the place of disgraced Prince Andrew, who had his military patronages revoked following allegations that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre, which he has always denied.

“From straw polling through the ranks, they would all love it to be Kate,” a senior Grenadier Guards source told The Times.

“We all admire how well she has blended in and behaved; she never seems to miss a beat.”

“Everything she’s taken on, she’s put her heart and soul into, and we’re looking for someone who will truly engage with us.”

The regiment and the Queen, who has assumed Andrew’s role by default until now, decide on the appointment.

However, it is understood that the announcement of the new colonel position has been postponed.

The new colonel’s name was “due to have been announced on Monday,” according to a military source, but “it wasn’t the Duchess of Cambridge.”

“The fact that it wasn’t announced means they’ve reconsidered,” the source added.

Andrew, 61, took over as colonel-in-chief of the Grenadier Guards in 2017 after the Duke of Edinburgh stepped down.

Honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth and Deputy colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeth’s Own) were among his eight other military decorations.

He may also lose his 24-hour police security and bodyguards because he is “not a working royal,” according to reports.

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen with The Queen’s approval and agreement,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement earlier this month.

“The Duke of York will continue to refuse to perform any public functions and is defending himself as a private citizen in this case.”