Greta Thunberg Is Getting Her Own TV Show About Climate Change Activism

Greta Thunberg is taking her mission to save the climate to TV.

The Swedish teenage activist will be the subject of a new BBC Studios series from the award-winning science unit. According to BBC, the series will follow Thunberg’s international crusade, “which takes her to the front line of climate change in some of the most extraordinary places on earth, as she explores what actions could be taken to limit climate change and the damage it causes.”

The series will also feature experts who will explain why the global temperature rise needs to be limited to 1.5 degrees. Look for Thunberg to also interact with political leaders and business titans as she explores the scientific evidence and challenges them to enact change. According to BBC, the series will also chart Thunberg’s journey into adulthood and feature some quiet moments while developing the speeches that make headlines on the regular.

“Climate change is probably the most important issue of our lives so it feels timely to make an authoritative series that explores the facts and science behind this complex subject. To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it’s like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet,” Rob Liddell, BBC Studios executive producer, said in a statement.

Thunberg has been praised by the likes of Prince Harry for her activism and made history when she was named Time‘s 2019 Person of the Year. At the time of the honor she was 16 years old and is the youngest to receive that honor. Thunberg, who has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, inspired the school strike for the climate.