Gretchen Rossi of the Real Housewives of Orange County says the “skeletons in your closet” will be revealed on the show.

One thing Gretchen Rossi has learned from being on The Real Housewives of Orange County is that the show will expose your truth, whether you like it or not.

She thought about Jen Shah’s ongoing legal battle, which is currently airing on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and wondered why she kept filming.

Shah was charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money through telemarketing and pleaded not guilty in March.

Regardless of whether Shah is guilty or not, Rossi believes the truth will emerge.

Because, whether you like it or not, the show inevitably uncovers skeletons in the closet.

Rossi admitted that she isn’t particularly interested in the Shah case, but she is aware that Shah is in serious legal trouble.

“It’s true.

I mean, I don’t live under a rock, obviously.

“I don’t really follow it that closely, but obviously, I saw a lot of stuff on social,” she said on David Yontef’s podcast Behind the Velvet Rope.

“And some of the things that have come out over the years with some of the women, you’re just like, why are you on camera? Like showing off everything you own and have.”

And it’s just like, oh my gosh, it’s shocking to me,” she continued.

“But you know what, I guess they think they’re going to get away with it,” she said.

“If they’ve gotten away with whatever they’ve been doing for so long, they must believe it’ll continue.”

That they’ll continue to get away with it.

However, making a bad decision on reality television isn’t going to help you.”

She also advised anyone thinking about appearing on reality TV to make sure they are comfortable with their past or secrets being revealed.

“Run!” she exclaimed.

“I’d just say, first and foremost, you have to be completely fine with anything and everything coming out.”

“If you have any skeletons in your closet that you don’t want to come out,” she advised, “don’t go on the show.”

“If there is anything negative or bad going on in your relationship, please let me know.”

“It’s probably not the best place to start.”

“I’d also just say, just be…”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.