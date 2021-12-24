Gretchen Rossi’s nose vanishes in a filtered new video of the RHOC alum showing off her underboob in a sparkly green gown.

Gretchen Rossi’s nose vanished in a new filtered video in which the star flaunted her underboob in a sparkly green gown.

In a recent Instagram Story video, the 43-year-old modeled the revealing gown.

Gretchen’s nose vanished as she moved her head in different directions in the video posted on Wednesday night, thanks to the clip’s filter.

She looked stunning in a Michael Costello sequined green gown with a cut-out near her stomach and a large underboob.

“Another day, another glam,” the RHOC alum wrote on Instagram.

“I didn’t have time to get a hair appointment, so I just put my hair in a pony,” she says.

She then lowered the camera to show off her cleavage and the “gorgeous” dress.

Gretchen continued to use the filter in a series of videos, showing off the event’s venue while playing with her hair on the way to the party.

From seasons 4 to 8, the former Bravo star appeared on RHOC, with a brief cameo in season 12.

Gretchen has fulfilled a lifelong dream by becoming a mother since leaving the Real Housewives franchise.

Gretchen and her fiance Slade Smiley welcomed their first and only daughter, Skylar, in 2019 after a long IVF journey.

After a long wait, she became pregnant in December 2018 after a long dream of becoming a mother.

Skylar’s first birthday was in August 2020, and the former TV personality went all out.

The mermaid-themed party was held at Leyla Milani’s Los Angeles mansion, which was elegantly decorated with a pink and purple balloon montage featuring a giant number one to commemorate Skylar’s birthday.

As the Rossi family children approached and played with them, women dressed as mermaids hung out by the pool.

Gretchen didn’t just go all out for Skylar’s milestone birthday.

The RHOC alum gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her extravagant Halloween birthday celebration in October 2020.

Gretchen celebrated her 30th birthday with a lavish dinner party.

She donned a long black wig, a sultry red dress, and a Day of the Dead-themed face paint for the occasion.

A lavish dining table could be seen in the background as she posed for photos in her spooky outfit.

Huge floral arrangements, a spiderweb tablecloth, and skull head candles adorned the table.