Grey Has Quite the Proposition for Dex in This Stumptown Sneak Peek

Oh, motel life. That’s the situation Stumptown‘s Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) and Grey McConnell (Jake Johnson) find themselves in while making the trek to Los Angeles from Portland in Dex’s more than gently used car.

“This is hell,” Grey says in the exclusive sneak peek above.

“Come on, we’re on an adventure! Discovering new places,” Dex counters.

Sure, they’re in a room with only one bed, but, “Hey, hell has a minibar,” Dex optimistically points out.

When they exhaust all the tiny bottles of alcohol, Dex and Grey then turn their attention to the TV…which only seems to be playing porn. While they’re less than enthused with the porn offerings, it does prompt Grey to propose a little motel hanky panky.

“A one-time deal?” Dex asks.

“We’re two grown adults sharing a little bed,” Grey says.

“No one knows us here,” Dex says.

Hey, this is how their friendship started, would one more time mess up the good thing they’ve got going on?

While the temptation is there…they ultimately call it quits. Or do they? Click play on the video above for more.

In the Wednesday, March 4 episode, “All Quiet on the Dextern Front,” Dex takes on a new case helping am other who lost custody of her children, but it triggers parallels and PTSD to her time in Afghanistan. After the memories come back, she begins to spiral and must face the reasons behind Benny’s death. Meanwhile. Grey and Tookie (Adrian Martinez) coach Ansel (Cole Sibus) on how to ask a girl out on a date.

Stumptown airs Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on ABC.