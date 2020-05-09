Grey’s Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone splits from husband Rob Giles

Grey’s Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone is divorcing her husband of nearly 11 years, musician Rob Giles

The actress, 38, filed a petition of ‘dissolution w/ minor children’ at a Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, according to court documents obtained by Today.

The couple’s break-up was announced just five months after they welcomed their third child together.

‘Caterina and Rob have separated,’ their rep told People. ‘They remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love.’

The couple were just one month shy of celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary together, having tied the knot in Caterina’s native Toronto in June 2009.

Caterina and Rob share daughters Eliza, seven, Paloma, three, and welcomed the newest addition, daughter Arwen, in December 2019.

The actress recently announced they decided to rename Arwen to her middle name, Lucinda.

Caterina announced the arrival of their daughter on New Year’s Eve 2019.

‘Arwen is here! Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment,’ she gushed on Instagram.

Caterina first appeared as Dr. Amelia Shepherd in Private Practice, before becoming a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy in 2014.

Rob is a singer-songwriter who has since transitioned into television writing.

Caterina has used her fame to advocate for Down’s Syndrome families, following her daughter Paloma’s diagnosis.

Speaking on the Motherly podcast last year, she said she was initially sent ‘into a tailspin’ when she got the diagnosis.

But her fears subsided once the news sunk in.

‘This simple voice came to me where I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do — oh, I’m supposed to keep her safe and I’m supposed to make her feel loved,”’ she said. ‘And suddenly my understanding of my job as a mother completely distilled and opened.