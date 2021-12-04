Grey’s Anatomy cast members from season 18

Cast members from Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy has been a critically acclaimed television show for over 15 years, with the latest season premiering on September 30, 2021.

Here’s a look at the season 18 cast, which includes some returning fan favorites.

Grey’s Anatomy’s main cast has changed dramatically over the years, but a few original cast members have remained.

The main cast for Season 18 is as follows:

The cast list also includes some returning characters and some recurring members, such as:

Only three of the original cast members remain on Grey’s Anatomy, which has been on the air since 2005.

Grey’s Anatomy is the show’s star, following Meredith Grey and her coworkers, friends, and family.

Grey’s Anatomy is expected to continue airing as long as Ellen Pompeo agrees to stay on the show.

“We’ll take Grey’s Anatomy for as long as we can,” ABC president Craig Erwich said at a press conference in May 2021.

Prof. Dr.

Miranda Bailey started out as a general surgery resident and progressed to Chief of Surgery by the end of the series.

Chandra Wilson is a director and actress who has starred in films such as Dr.

Bailey has been with the company since 2005.

She’s been nominated for four Emmys for her work on the show, including Best Supporting Actress.

‘Dr.’

The series begins with Richard Webber as the Chief of Surgery.

Webber was named Chief of Chiefs at the Catherine Fox Foundation in season 17 of the show.

James Pickens Jr. began acting in college and has since appeared on stage and screen.

During Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, many old cast members made cameo appearances.

Dr. Meredith’s former love interest.

Nick Marsh returns to the show for the first time since his character was introduced in 2014.

Despite the fact that Speedman left the show due to scheduling conflicts, fans adored his character and the chemistry he shared with Ellen Pompeo on screen.

Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr

Dr. Owen Hunt

Megan Hunt’s character was first introduced as a trauma surgeon in Season 14.

Spencer announced her return on Instagram, writing, “s out of the.”

(hashtag)MeganHunt is back on @greysabc this season! Thank you for having me, this glorious team andamp; historic show! @kristavernoff”

Prof. Dr.

When Derrick Shepherd first started dating Meredith Grey at the start of the series, Addison Montgomery was his wife, causing some drama between the three characters.

She left the show permanently in 2012, and from 2007 to 2013, she had a spin-off series called Private Practice.

Between seasons 14 and 17, Dr.

Tom Koracick makes a comeback…

