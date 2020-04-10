Grey’s Anatomy Finale Saves Richard, But Other Things Are In Trouble

If we didn’t know better, we would have thought that was the season ending that Grey’s Anatomy had originally planned.

Season 16 was cut short by four episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic, but what became the finale aired tonight and gave us quite a bit to ponder until next season begins (whenever that will be).

First of all, Richard is saved. He was not developing Alzheimer’s after all, and it was DeLuca who made the correct diagnosis of cobalt poisoning, thanks to a cobalt hip replacement Richard had gotten three years ago. Link was pulled away from Amelia’s labor to take out the rotting hip, leaving Bailey to support Amelia during the birth.

Richard came out of it just fine, but his illness did not fix his problems with Catherine. He didn’t care that she was there for him while he was sick. He’s still mad at her, and she still hasn’t apologized (when he wasn’t hallucinating).

Elsewhere, Teddy was determined to marry Owen that night, despite how determined Tom was to convince her not to do that. He did easily convince her (mostly just with kissing) to sleep with him one last time, but of course, Teddy’s phone called Owen during the sex and left him a rather upsetting voicemail.

When Owen, during a surgery, heard that he had a voicemail from Teddy, he told Schmitt to put it on speaker, and oohhhh boy was that a bad idea.

He then went to listen to the whole thing by himself, and heard that the end of the message included a conversation between Teddy and Tom about how she was going to marry Owen, and this was goodbye.

Teddy later came out of her room in her wedding dress, only to find Owen’s mom taking all the decorations down because Owen “got pulled into a surgery.”

And in MerLuca land, after Richard’s successful surgery (which DeLuca was only allowed to watch), Mer found him sitting on the floor in tears. He admitted something is wrong with him, and she took him home, right after turning down a drinks invite from Hayes.

As cute and Irish as Hayes is and as clearly unwell DeLuca is, we still can’t let go of Meredith and DeLuca together, so it’s a nice sign to see them spending all this time together as she helps him figure himself out. Might we also suggest Hayes and Jo giving things a try? She deserves someone hot with an accent after everything she’s been through this season.

Anyway, this is going to be a long few months without this show, but at least we have Station 19! Tonight, Station 19 killed off Andi’s dad (via epic self sacrifice), after previously killing her best friend this season, which is so fun for her. We’re not worried about her mental state at all, are we? And we’re also not worried about our own mental state as we sit here talking to ourselves via this recap, are we? Nope! Everything is fine.

