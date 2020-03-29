Grey’s Anatomy Gets a Shortened Season Due to Coronavirus

Grey’s Anatomy‘s finale is coming a bit sooner than we thought.

Since production shut down a few weeks earlier than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic, the season finale will now air on April 9. It’s titled “Put On a Happy Face,” and it was originally supposed to be followed by four more episodes this season.

There are no plans to finish those final four episodes this season, so this will be the end of season 16. However, the good news is that Grey’s has already been renewed for season 17, meaning there is no reason to be stressed about that. Sure, there are lots of other things to stress about, including what on earth is going on with Richard Webber, but we don’t have to stress about the end of Grey’s Anatomy just yet.

Next week’s episode, “Sing It Again,” finds the team coming together to figure out what’s going on with Richard, and then the finale will return to a few other loose ends from this season.

In “Put On a Happy Face,” per ABC, Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy. Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question, and Owen makes a shocking discovery.

Before the trip to the medical conference in LA this week, Teddy was dealing with having cheated on Owen with Tom, thinking that Owen was going to turn out to be the father of Amelia’s baby. Link and Amelia had just reconciled and discovered that Link actually was the father, and DeLuca had been suspended while Meredith was admitting she still loved him but needed him to take care of himself.

Jo is also still dealing with the fact that her husband left her (as we all are), and Richard hadn’t been telling anyone about his hand tremors.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m., and Station 19 and How to Get Away With Murder will both also still air on Thursdays at 8 and 10 p.m. respectively, with both of their finales still scheduled to air on May 14.