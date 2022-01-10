‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has been renewed for a 19th season.

Meredith Grey has no intention of leaving.

Grey’s Anatomy, the longest-running primetime medical drama on television, has been renewed for season 19 by ABC.

Ellen Pompeo, who has played the lead role in the series since its inception in 2005, as well as showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff, will return.

The next season will “explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters,” according to ABC.

Shonda Rhimes, creator and executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy, said in a statement, “I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard, and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season.”

“Kristina Vernoff, the cast, crew, and all the writers deserve credit for keeping the audience on the edge of their seats week after week.”

And it wouldn’t be possible without the generations of devoted Grey’s Anatomy fans who have backed the show for so long.”

“The global impact of Grey’s Anatomy cannot be overstated.”

“Through the depth of connection people feel with these characters, Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds around the world,” Vernoff said.

“I’m looking forward to working with our incredible writers to figure out where we’re going next, and I’m grateful to our Disney and ABC partners for allowing us to tell bold stories with real impact.”

Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber star in Grey’s Anatomy.

Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Richard Flood, Anthony Hill, and Scott Speedman are among the cast members.

This season, Kate Walsh reprised her role as Addison Montgomery for a multi-episode arc.

The future of Grey’s Anatomy has become a popular topic of discussion over the years.

Pompeo, who will serve as an executive producer on Season 19 and is one of television’s highest-paid actresses, recently revealed that she may be ready to retire her Grey Sloan medical coat.

The 52-year-old actress told Insider, “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everyone that it should end.”

“I feel like I’m the naive one who keeps asking, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to be?’

