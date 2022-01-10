‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is renewed despite Ellen Pompeo’s best efforts to persuade everyone to cancel it.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Is Renewed Despite Ellen Pompeo’s Efforts to Have It Cancelled

Re-entering the scene.

Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for a 19th season by ABC, confirming the medical drama created by Shonda Rhimes will return.

Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. will all make appearances.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard, and the rest of the Grey Sloan Memorial doctors for another season,” Rhimes said in a statement on Monday.

“This is a true testament to [showrunner]Krista Vernoff, the cast, crew, and all of the writers who, week after week, keep the audience on the edge of their seats.”

And it wouldn’t have been possible without the generations of devoted Grey’s Anatomy fans who have backed the show for so long.”

Pompeo, 52, made headlines last month when she said she’s “been trying to convince everyone that it should end.”

“I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ Everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars,’ she said in an interview with Insider.”

As Dr., the SAG Award winner has been at the helm of the series.

Meredith Grey has been a part of the show since its inception in 2005.

Pompeo and Rhimes, 51, have frequently discussed how and when the show will end.

In November 2021, the creator of Inventing Anna told Variety, “I’ve written the end of that series a good eight times.”

“I was thinking, ‘And that’ll be it!’ or, ‘That’ll be the last thing that’s ever said or done!’ And all of those things have already happened.”

So, you know what I’m saying? I’m giving up on that.”

“Am I the person who decides when the show is over? Yes,” she added, despite the fact that Vernoff has taken over as showrunner.

And if or when everyone gets mad at me, I take full responsibility.”

Pompeo told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview in 2018 that she and Rhimes will decide “together” when it’s time to hang up the scrubs for good, implying that they’re “getting there.”

“I believe this is one of the most important lessons.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed Despite Ellen Pompeo Trying to Convince Everyone to End It