‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kai Scores With Amelia Over Derek Question

Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) appears to be well-known on Grey’s Anatomy.

However, in a recent episode, Dr.

Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) was won over by Kai Bartley (E R Fightmaster pronouns theythem) asking her an important question.

[Warning: This article includes spoilers from the Grey’s Anatomy episode “Today Was a Fairytale.”]

Amelia and Link Hooked Up on ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ but What Did Her Words Before That Mean?

Grey’s Anatomy’s Derek was an original character.

He was a neurosurgery superstar who fell for Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

On Private Practice, his younger sister, Amelia, made her debut.

Despite Derek’s ex-wife Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) being on the case, she agreed to take it on.

She went on to Grey’s Anatomy after that.

Derek and Amelia had been feuding at first, but after he was shot, they reconciled.

After she married Derek, who died in season 11, Amelia and Meredith became close.

Dr. Grey (‘Grey’s Anatomy’) is a character on the medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

What Does It Mean for Amelia That Kai Bartley Will Be a Recurring Character?

Dr. “Today Was a Fairytale” was the first character to appear on “Today Was a Fairytale.”

With a sprained hand, Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) shows up at work.

He claimed that his symptoms were worsening and demanded that Meredith get surgery as soon as possible.

Meredith took a break in the lab, while Kai (pronouns theythem) and Amelia worked.

They discussed why they chose their respective professions.

Kai stated that their mother wished for them to pursue a career as a clinical doctor.

They are, however, drawn to discovery and have little patience for patients.

Kai then inquired as to why Amelia had chosen neuro.

She replied, “No one ever asked me that.”

“They just assumed it was because I wanted to be like my brother,” Amelia explained, “and you just became my favorite person.” Kai inquired, “Who’s your brother?”

Amelia is moving on too quickly from Link, according to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans.

In the episode, Amelia and Kai tried everything they could to come up with a solution to their problem.

All of the chatting and walking paid off.

They were able to create a sample that met the FDA’s criteria for viability.

They were ecstatic when they realized they might be able to cure Parkinson’s disease.

Hamilton began to regret his treatment of Meredith and hoped that he had not scared her away.

Kai and Amelia walked out together.

Amelia’s passion for neuroscience was brought up by Kai.

Amelia, on the other hand, raised her voice…

