‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo explains why she is attempting to persuade everyone to end the medical drama.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo explains why she’s trying to persuade everyone to end the medical drama.

When fan favorites like Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), George O’Malley (TR Knight), Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), and Lexi Grey (Chyler Leigh) returned to the show, rumors began to circulate that Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 would be the final season.

Ellen Pompeo, the show’s star, wants the medical drama to end at some point.

Chandra Wilson, who plays Dr. Grey on ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ revealed one reason for her decision.

Bailey was a challenge to work with.

The first episode of Grey’s Anatomy aired in 2005 on ABC.

The show has now been on the air for 16 years and is in its 18th season.

Despite the departure of some beloved characters, Ellen Pompeo’s character, Meredith Grey, remains the show’s focal point.

So, why does the Grey’s Anatomy actress want the show to come to a close?

Pompeo expressed his desire for Grey’s Anatomy to end in an exclusive interview with Insider.

Despite the fact that she has no idea how Meredith Grey’s story will end, the 52-year-old actor is attempting to persuade everyone that the medical drama should come to a close soon.

Pompeo told the outlet, “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everyone that it should end.”

“I feel like I’m the naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone says, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It’ll make a gazillion dollars.'”

Pompeo wants to take a break from acting after Grey’s Anatomy wraps.

Laura Brown revealed in an episode of the Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast that she wants to pursue other creative endeavors.

“I’m not saying I’ll never act again; I very well may,” she said, “but I’m not particularly enthusiastic about continuing my acting career.”

“At this point, I’m more entrepreneurial.”

I’m looking forward to investing in and starting a business.

I’m excited about that area of growth because it allows me to use my brain in a new way.”

Pompeo went on to say that she is tired of the same old routine.

“I feel like I’ve played a million different roles, even though I haven’t.”

