Grey’s Anatomy, The Resident Among TV Shows Donating Medical Supplies to Fight Coronavirus

With much of TV show production shut down and the remainder of seasons in limbo amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, some aren’t letting their props go to waste. Fox’s medical drama The Resident, now in its third season, donated a number of supplies to a local hospital.

“To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital, wrote on Instagram with a photo of the donated supplies. “Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture.”

“This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today,” she concluded.

The Resident season three stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut. Production on The Fox series was shut down effective March 14, along with Empire, Pose, American Housewife and several other Disney Television produced shows.

E! News has learned The Good Doctor, which stars Freddie Highmore, also has plans to donate supplies. Station 19, the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff focused on firefighters, is also donating supplies, including N95 masks to the City of Ontario Fire Department and N95 masks to the firehouse in Los Feliz, station 35.

“At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home,” Grey’s and Station 19 showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff told E! News in a statement.

E! News has learned NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam donated supplies of masks, gloves, gowns and other items to the New York State Department of Health “to be utilized on the basis of highest need in connection with relief efforts in New York to help the community in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.” Dick Wolf‘s Chicago franchise of NBC dramas, which all film in Chicago, have also donated medical supplies such as masks and gowns.

Chicago Med showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov, said in a statement, “We are so happy that things we use in the creation of entertainment, can be of service in a real life health crisis.”

(This story was originally published on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 6:52 a.m. PST.)

