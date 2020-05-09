Grey’s Anatomy’s Caterina Scorsone Splits From Husband After 10 Years of Marriage

After a decade of marriage, one Hollywood couple has decided to call it quits.

E! News can confirm Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone and her husband Rob Giles have decided to go their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.

“Caterina and Rob have separated,” a rep for the couple shared with us. “They remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love.”

In a post Friday afternoon, the actress may have alluded to the news when she shared a quote on Instagram Stories from Shondaland Digital. “Cling to joy, bold audacious joy, that looks for Light in everything even when you’re waiting.”

According to Us Weekly, who first reported the news, Caterina cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split. Their separation date is listed as March 1.

The couple shares three daughters together including baby Arwen who was born this past December.

And while the couple tries to keep their relationship private, Caterina has recently opened up about her daughter Paloma’s Down syndrome diagnosis and it’s impact on her motherhood journey.

“My whole concept of what motherhood was had to shift,” she explained on the Motherly podcast back in 2019. “When Pippa was born, and I realized that she had Down syndrome and she was going to have some physical differences and some cognitive differences…I didn’t know what her capacity would be. It really did send me into a tailspin.”

“This simple voice came to me where I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do—oh, I’m supposed to keep her safe and I’m supposed to make her feel loved,” Caterina continued. “And suddenly my understanding of my job as a mother completely distilled and opened.”

Fans will recognize Caterina as Amelia Shepherd on ABC’s hit series Grey’s Anatomy. She also appeared in the hit series Private Practice.