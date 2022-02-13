Grilled Tomato and Caesar Salad by Ree Drummond

Grilled Tomato and Caesar Salad Recipe from Ree Drummond

The Pioneer Woman likes to serve a salad with her dinner.

For Valentine’s Day, follow Ree Drummond’s recipe for grilled tomato and Caesar salad.

When it comes to making dinner for her husband, Ladd Drummond, Drummond says she always thinks of Caesar salad.

Ladd, she claims, enjoys Caesar salad.

Drummond puts a “fancy spin” on her usual salad for Valentine’s Day.

Her go-to salad is grilled tomatoes and Caesar dressing, she says.

She grills not only the tomatoes, but also the lemons and lettuce for the salad.

Drummond begins with a romaine lettuce head.

She drizzles olive oil on the cut side of the lettuce and seasons it with salt and pepper.

She treats the tomatoes and lemons in the same way.

The olive oil, according to Drummond, aids in the grilling process.

Drummond then arranges the lettuce, tomatoes, and lemons cut-side down on a plate.

On her show, Drummond says, “I think grilled romaine is so cool.”

“It’s about the flavor, but it’s also about getting these dramatic grill marks on the lettuce, which isn’t traditionally grilled.”

As a result, I just think it’s a really cool presentation.

Salads with grilled caesar dressing have been popping up all over.”

Drummond then makes a caesar salad dressing.

She enjoys the flavor of homemade salad dressing.

“There’s nothing like a good, homemade caesar dressing,” Drummond says.

Drummond begins by chopping anchovies.

No one believes she likes anchovies, but she does.

Drummond adds minced garlic, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar (or red wine vinegar) and Dijon mustard after the anchovies.

She claims that Dijon mustard isn’t a traditional caesar salad ingredient, but that the definition can change.

She tells home cooks that they are free to add whatever ingredients they want.

Then, along with salt and pepper, Drummond adds Worcestershire sauce.

She pulses the food processor for a few seconds to combine the ingredients.

Drummond then double-checks the vegetables.

The point, she claims, is to avoid charring the vegetables.

Simply getting a little smoky is enough for them.

Drummond completes the dressing after checking on the vegetables.

She pulses the machine as she slowly adds olive oil to the food processor.

Drummond adds Parmesan cheese as the final ingredient.

She claims she enjoys adding the cheese…

