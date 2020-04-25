Groom downs shots and licks a dog bowl dressed as Luigi as friends throw virtual stag party on Zoom

A groom-to-be was forced to down shots, drink from a dog bowl and was challenged to do keepy-ups with loo roll on a virtual stag do after his wedding was postponed.

Dan Marshall, 33, from Worcester, celebrated his stag party in his kitchen over Zoom with his friends on April 11.

His wedding to fiancée Sam Kitching, 33, was postponed from May until October due to the coronavirus pandemic, but friends were determined that he shouldn’t miss out on a big night of celebration.

And in the spirit of a boozy night out, Dan dressed up in a Luigi costume, from the popular video game franchise Super Mario Bros, while he downed a drink from a sock in his kitchen.

Key account manager Dan said: ‘The lads decided to throw me a virtual stag do after the real one had to be cancelled. It was so much fun and definitely a night to remember.’

Dan was set to marry his fiancée, a primary school teacher, on May 23 in a civil ceremony at Cider Mill Barns, Pebworth, Worcestershire.

To cheer him up, Dan’s friends got creative, and organised a virtual celebration for him over video-chat software, Zoom.

And bride-to-be Sam even joined in on the celebrations dressed as Luigi’s partner-in-crime Mario.

Dan said: ‘Partners were invited too and, on the night, it was five couples, including me and Sam, and my brother, Jay.

‘We all had to dress up. Sam and I dressed as Mario and Luigi.’

He added: ‘Then there were two who dressed as Joe Exotic from the Netflix show Tiger King, a nurse, a cat and other random costumes.’

‘During the day, some of the stags changed their Facebook profile pictures to a photo of me and each one said ’10 likes = 1 shot.’

‘Some of the photos had 70+ likes, so it was a challenge!’

He continued: ‘My brother then did a ‘This Is Your Life’ with old photos of me, we played quizzes, the Mr and Mrs game and the ‘keepy-uppy’ challenge with loo roll.

‘They even challenged me to see how many press ups I could do in a minute and made me drink out of a dog bowl.

‘It was a really fun night, although the hangover the next day was not so much.’

And bride-to-be Sam is now looking forward to her own virtual hen do on May 9.

She said: ‘Seeing how much fun Dan’s stag do was, I’m can’t wait for mine. It’ll be a welcome distraction from being in lockdown.

‘I’m just hoping isolation ends in time for October, as I’ll be so disappointed if we have the postpone the wedding again.’