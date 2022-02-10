Groom-to-be gets his wedding date tattooed on his arm and spends £4,000 on his dream venue, only for it to be abruptly CANCELLED.

The groom-to-be gets his wedding date tattooed on his arm and spends £4,000 on his dream venue, only for it to be CANCELLED at the last minute.

The Best Western Park Hall Hotel in Lancashire unexpectedly closed on Monday, leaving heartbroken Michael Crane, 37, and fiancée Linda Brown, 42, in the lurch.

Michael, who had the date and time of his wedding tattooed on his left arm for £180 before Christmas, was shocked and angry when he found out.

The hotel has ceased operations as a wedding venue, and plans are in the works to reopen it as an asylum seeker hotel.

On Monday, police were called after enraged couples arrived to demand their money back.

“It’s shocking,” Michael commented.

We never imagined they’d shut down in a million years.

“It’s a lovely room; they have an old medieval hall that will look fantastic when it’s finished.”

For us, the room was the deciding factor.

“However, the hotel has been closed twice since we booked it.”

It’s been a nightmare from the start.

“They blamed the lockdown, but the government’s guidelines did not require them to close at the time.”

“That’s not what you’d expect from a hotel with a name like Best Western.”

The couple, who have been together for four years, paid £4,000 in advance for their wedding, which was scheduled for August 5.

Michael, from Warrington, Cheshire, said he had family coming from America who had also booked to stay at the hotel, but he now fears they will not be refunded any of their money.

To add insult to injury, Michael had their wedding time and date tattooed on his left hand.

“I have a lot of tattoos,” he explained, “but they don’t heal very well since getting my Covid jab, so I wanted it healed in time for the wedding.”

The couple was able to reschedule their wedding for the following day at a different location, so he’ll have the 5 on his tattoo changed to a 6, but the time will be off.

“We scheduled it for October,” Michael said.

“I only found out on the weekend when I saw a google review where someone said they had a good time but the hotel was closing on February 7.”

We were not even informed.”

Adam Weate, 32, and Danielle Sugden, 29, were also set to marry on May 7 at Park Hall.

On Sunday night, the groom-to-be dashed to Park Hall, only to be told that if he returned at 11 a.m. the next day, there would be…

