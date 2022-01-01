‘Group of Losers,’ Andy Cohen says of Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Andy Cohen criticizes Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve show, calling it a “Group of Losers.”

Andy Cohen threw shade at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper on Friday, December 31, while hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper (as always).

The 53-year-old Real Housewives producer said, “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing.”

“I’m sorry, but you’re not watching anything if you’re watching ABC.”

Journey, Ashanti, and Ja Rule all performed in Times Square for ABC’s broadcast.

Cohen expressed his dissatisfaction with Arnel Pineda’s leadership of the rock band in another segment.

“Fake Journey on ABC doused us in confetti! If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count!” he exclaimed.

“It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! No, that wasn’t Journey!”

Journey” is Steve Perry.

Cohen’s antics drew a lot of attention from social media users.

One person tweeted, “Andy Cohen calling Ryan Seacrest a loser might be the funniest thing I’ve seen on television this year.”

“Andy Cohen calling Ryan Seacrest a loser live (and wasted) on national TV a loser already won 2022 (hashtag)CNNNYE,” another fan wrote.

“Andy Cohen trashing ABC, Ryan Seacrest, and ‘fake Journey’ last night was about the most punk rock thing @CNN has ever done.”

“(hashtag)NYE2022,” said a third user.

“CNN decided a long time ago that drunk Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, and Don Lemon were far more entertaining to people than Ryan Seacrest and company,” a fourth viewer added.

Cohen made headlines once again before signing off for the night, this time for criticizing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap after four years of the worst term as mayor of New York — the only thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a terrible mayor he has been,” he yelled as Cooper attempted to cut off his “rant.”

“So, goodbye, sucka! 2022! It’s a new year, and guess what? I think I’ll be standing right here next year, and you know who I won’t be looking at dancing as the city falls apart? You!”

While the host of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen hasn’t directly addressed his recent media attention, he did tweet that he was “a little overserved last night.”

